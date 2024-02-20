CDC warns of increase in babies born with syphilis
Ohio Department of Health data shows there were 93 cases of syphilis among kids up to 9 years old in 2022, up from 50 cases in 2021.
Ohio Department of Health data shows there were 93 cases of syphilis among kids up to 9 years old in 2022, up from 50 cases in 2021.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.
Playwright Larissa FastHorse has taken on the problematic Native stereotypes that existed for years in "Peter Pan."
Get steep discounts on iconic brands including Laneige, Clinique, and Urban Decay.
Your mani will look positively delicious, thanks to this McDonald's and Nail.Inc beauty collab.
Enjoy up to 42% off tech, home goods, and more at Amazon. Check out these Presidents’ Day extended deals.
From Disney to space, the former child star is breaking into the cosmos.
‘Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend’ premieres this week. Here's what you need to know.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing starts at $57,345 including destination, a whopping price drop of nearly $30,000 when compared to the previous model.
It's the pod that was promised. Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Benjamin Solak team up to go through every single new head coach and offensive coordinator hire this coaching cycle and ask one simple question: Is this an offensive ecosystem worth investing in next season?
Walmart is paying $2.3 billion for connected TV maker Vizio in a bid to rival Amazon's ecosystem.
This highly rated gadget is like an extension of your arm and can help prevent painful straining.
"I'd say we have a neutral look on housing for 2024," Home Depot CEO Edward Decker said on the company's fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. "We don't think there's incremental pressure nor do we think that we're quite ready for a hockey stick recovery."
Nielsen today released its January report on viewing usage across linear TV and streaming, which revealed that YouTube is once again the overall top streaming service in the U.S., with 8.6% of viewing on television screens. Netflix, meanwhile, saw 7.9% of TV usage. The new data points to YouTube’s dominance in the TV streaming arena and marks 12 consecutive months of the platform being in the top spot.
General Motors has issued a stop-sale order on the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon to address crippling software problems.
Two strategists have boosted their projections for how far stocks can run in 2024.
The potential sale of MariaDB to K1 Investment Management for $37 million is a capstone on the failed era of SPAC mergers that gained prominence for a brief time in venture circles during the last startup boom. Remember SPACs? After raising nine figures over a decade, MariaDB said it had closed a $104 million Series D round alongside a merger with Angel Pond Holdings, a SPAC.
The U.S. women begin the CONCACAF W Gold Cup Tuesday against the Dominican Republic.
YouTube is changing the design for creators' channels on the big screen, the company announced today. At the time, YouTube said that artist pages were part of a larger YouTube makeover that also included integrated voice search in the search bar, a menu redesign to make navigation easier, the addition of a new vertical video info menu and larger thumbnails, among other things. In a short video announcing the changes to creators' pages today, YouTube says that the update is focused on offering a more immersive layout design that "surfaces the most relevant content," and makes the Subscribe button easier to access.
Two of the country's biggest homebuilders have said they aren't planning on pulling back on their practice of offering mortgage rate buydowns, where builders cover a portion of the interest rate a buyer pays on a loan.
Plantar fasciitis sufferers: Give your feet (and wallet) a break with these supportive sleeves that over 29,000 shoppers love.