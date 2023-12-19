CDC warns of low vaccination rates
You have a lot of get togethers happening, and the CDC is saying that not a whole lot of people have been vaccinated for COVID, the flu or RSV.
With so many At-home Covid rapid testing options on the market, figuring out which COVID test is right for you can be hard, here's what our experts and researchers had to say.
Xfinity says it suffered a data breach in October with attackers likely obtaining usernames, hashed passwords and potentially other sensitive information.
Google is giving anyone who has a WiFi-only Stadia controller lying around an additional year to convert it to Bluetooth.
Also on deck: Lego on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off and so much more.
While doctors agree that statins are safe, some people have concerns about taking them. Here's what you need to know about these common medications.
If your small business is considering adding a credit card payment option to reach more customers, here’s a quick guide to setting up credit card payments
It's the unsung hero of my winter skin-care regimen.
Many people gain weight during the holidays. Here's why, along with healthy ways to avoid it.
From a retro speaker that looks way more expensive than it is to a board game with nearly 35,000 fans.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
From Oprah's fave stuffie and jewelry box to Echo Dots for 50% off and Keurig coffee makers for $50 off: It'll all get to you in time to wrap.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
As the world's largest AI conference, NeurIPS, got underway in sunny New Orleans, Google shared more on Gemini, its flagship AI model family -- and lots happened elsewhere. In this edition of WiR, we cover Cruise slashing 24% of its driverless workforce (and, relatedly, Tesla's autopilot recall), Twitch's new nudity policy conundrum, Adobe's updated app design language and Instagram launching a generative AI–powered background editor.
Whole life insurance is a type of life insurance that builds cash value and pays a death benefit no matter when you die, but the premiums are high.
Life insurance riders are optional coverage you can add to your policy, covering a greater array of needs and situations. We explain the most common ones.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Dossier's scents at Walmart are dead ringers for favorites from Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent and more. They make great holiday gifts!
You can save more money in your health savings account in 2024, but not everyone is eligible. Learn more about the rules and contribution limits.
Classic car insurance covers the intangible value of your collectible or antique vehicle. It’s usually not expensive but does come with limits on how you use the car.