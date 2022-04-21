CDC warns US doctors to report cases of hepatitis in children

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta
·1 min read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide health alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of hepatitis in children linked with an adenovirus infection - a virus that causes the common cold.

The alert directs doctors to report any suspected cases of the disease that occur with unknown origin to their state and local health departments.

The warning follows investigations in the United States and Europe of clusters of hepatitis in young children. The CDC said it is working with counterparts in Europe to understand the cause of the infections.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories