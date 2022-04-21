CDC warns US doctors to report cases of hepatitis in children

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide health alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of hepatitis in children linked with an adenovirus infection - a virus that causes the common cold.

The alert directs doctors to report any suspected cases of the disease that occur with unknown origin to their state and local health departments.

The warning follows investigations in the United States and Europe of clusters of hepatitis in young children. The CDC said it is working with counterparts in Europe to understand the cause of the infections.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen)