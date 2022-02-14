CDC warns US travelers to avoid 135+ destinations due to 'very high' COVID-19 levels

Federal health officials are warning U.S. travelers to avoid more than 135 destinations as of Monday due to COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved South Korea, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Comoros, Saint Pierre and Miquelon and French Polynesia to its level 4 COVID-19 risk category Monday due to “very high” levels of the virus.

Larger countries are considered to have very high COVID-19 levels when they report more than 500 cases of new cases per 100,000 people over the past 28 days.

“Avoid travel to these destinations,” the CDC says on its website. “If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

Travelers at an airport on Dec. 20, 2021, in Miami.

Two other destinations – Eswatini and Mauritius – dropped from level 4 to level 3 and are now considered to have “high” COVID-19 levels.

Other changes Monday include:

El Salvador moved from level 2 to level 3.

Indonesia moved from level 1 to level 3.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC: US travelers should avoid 135+ destinations due to COVID