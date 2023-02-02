CDC warns Valley fever fungal infection could spread across US thanks to climate change
Though the Valley fever pathogen isn't contagious, the fungal infection has become flesh-eating in a small fraction of patients.
Investment in clean energy continues to soar, and China is now pulling ahead of Europe and the U.S. in terms of total investment
For the second flyby in a row, a key camera studying Jupiter has struggled to snap photos as usual.
The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that "the disinflationary process has started" in the world's largest economy, although he also signalled that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing. The Fed's statement on Wednesday, which came after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting where policymakers agreed to raise rates by 25 basis points, marked the central bank's first explicit acknowledgment of slowing inflation.
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower. Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel. The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its ongoing battle against inflation.
A bipartisan pair of lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday designed to keep firearms from the hands of violent people — a wildly popular idea that has virtually no chance of moving in the GOP-controlled House. Sponsored by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), the bill would require background checks for essentially all gun…
Ten dead whales have washed ashore on the New York and New Jersey coastline since December. Some local mayors are blaming offshore wind farms for the deaths. Ry Rivard, a reporter for Politico, joined CBS News to discuss the issue.
The screenshots featured in the post are altered versions of an article from The Conversation, according to the outlet.
The Tesla founder's ownership of Twitter could pose risks for him, just as Ford's ownership of a newspaper created controversy.
Pettiford is the second class of 2024 UK basketball recruit in recent weeks to pick another school over the Wildcats.
A teacher says he's never seen a boy get distracted by a girl's 'provocative' attire at school. He says smartphones are the bigger problem.
Shoshana Zuboff calls Musk and Zuckerberg “information oligarchs” and thinks decision-making power lying with a few top-ranked executives can threaten democracy.
This story was originally published by Energy News Network . A Minnesota gas utility says it is successfully blending "green" hydrogen into its natural-gas pipeline system in one of the first such tests in the country.
Olivia and Jason dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children.
(Bloomberg) -- Nikki Haley is betting with her presidential bid that she’s uniquely suited to solve Republicans’ Donald Trump dilemma, as GOP leaders seek a new standard bearer for the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleac
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 4:11 p.m. Pacific time in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Visitors used to browse through Bakhmut’s late 19th century buildings, enjoy walks in its rose-lined lakeside park and revel in the sparkling wines produced in historic underground caves. The longest battle of Russia's war has turned this city of salt and gypsum mines into a ghost town. Despite bombing, shelling and attempts to encircle Bakhmut for six months, Russia's forces have not conquered it.
How wok cooking — the method behind dishes from kung pao chicken to pad see ew — and Asian communities in the U.S. fit into the debate over gas stoves.
Investing in forests to cut down trees used to be big business. Keeping them standing may be the next big thing.
The Kansas City Chiefs have some of the biggest names in the NFL, from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to Chris Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster, yet they're playing in their third Super Bowl in four years largely because they refused to give up on players only their most-passionate fans know about. There’s the quartet of rookie defensive backs that were picked on all season, but who largely shut down Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals' other talented wide receivers while picking off Joe Burrow twice in the AFC championship game. There's Skyy Moore, their fumble-prone rookie punt returner whose fumble cost them a win in Indianapolis in Week 3, but whose big return in the waning seconds Sunday night helped to set up the winning field goal in the 23-20 victory.
Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin presses for gains on the battlefield ahead of the one-year anniversary of the war towards the end of this month. Ukrainian and Russian forces remain locked in a brutal battle in and around the eastern city of Bakhmut. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said its positions in that area had been shelled 151 times during the previous 24 hours.