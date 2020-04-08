CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has abruptly switched its guidance for use of a drug touted by President Donald Trump as a possible treatment for COVID-19, dropping its reference to anecdotal dosages to say simply that there are no approved drugs for dealing with the disease.

The CDC's online advice for hydroxychloroquine was updated April 7, three days after Reuters reported that the CDC was offering what the news agency called "highly unusual guidance" for the drug's use based on "unattributed anecdotes rather than peer-reviewed science."

The updated, and shortened, guidance says simply that "hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are under investigation in clinical trials” for use on coronavirus patients and that "there are no drugs or other therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID-19."

The CDC originally told Reuters that the earlier guidance was crafted for doctors at the request of a White House coronavirus task force, which had urged prompt action.

The CDC did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's queries regarding the revised guidance.

Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug, was thrust into the spotlight by Trump who has regularly touted its potential to fight the virus, saying there are “there are some very strong, powerful signs” of its potential.

Although health experts say that the data on the drug's effectiveness is extremely limited and that more study is needed, Trump said recently that “If it does work, it would be a shame we did not do it early.” He added: “But what do I know? I’m not a doctor.”

As a sign of the president's influence on the issue, Trump noted this week that the federal government had purchased and stockpiled 29 million pills of the drug. “We are sending them to various labs, our military, we’re sending them to the hospitals,” he said.

The question of the drug's effectiveness has divided some key Trump advisers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has expressed skepticism over the drug, saying, “The data are really, just, at best, suggestive.”

“There have been cases that show there may be an effect and there are others to show there's no effect," Fauci told CBS's "Face the Nation. "So, I think in terms of science, I don't think we could definitively say it works.”

Peter Navarro, the top trade and manufacturing aide to the president who is coordinating the use of the Defense Production Act against the virus for the White House, told CNN's John Berman recently that he believes a "second opinion" is needed about hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.

"I let (Fauci) speak for himself, John, but I would have two words for you: second opinion," Navarro said. "Doctors disagree about things all the time."

According to the CDC, hydroxychloroquine is an arthritis medicine that can also be used as a prevention or treatment of malaria and is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. It’s available in the U.S. under prescription only.

The most recent study came from China and found that the anti-malaria drug helped speed the recovery of a small number of patients who were mildly or moderately ill. The study notes that the evidence is limited. Authors of the report said that cough, fever and pneumonia went away faster and that patients’ illness were less likely to become severe.

The study comprised of 62 patients where half the subjects were given the usual care and the other half were given the usual care plus hydroxychloroquine.