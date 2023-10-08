CDCR: Homicide investigation underway at Kern Valley State Prison

Oct. 7—State prison officials are investigating the Friday night death of an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano as a homicide, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported Saturday.

Richard A. Aguirre was stabbed multiple times with an inmate-manufactured weapon at 6:37 p.m. and died at 7:20 p.m. at Kern Medical, CDCR said.

Inmates Juan P. Camacho and John Martinez, the suspects, were moved to restricted housing during the investigation by KVSP's Investigative Services Unit, the Kern County District Attorney's Office and the Kern County coroner, CDCR reported in a news release. The Office of the Inspector General was notified.

All three inmates were sent to the prison from Los Angeles County. The CDCR said:

Aguirre, 46, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with enhancement of use of a firearm.

Camacho, 46, was serving 47 years for attempted murder second-degree with enhancement of discharge of a firearm.

Martinez, 52, was serving life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder as a third striker with the enhancement of use of a firearm.