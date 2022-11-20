CDCR officials searching for incarcerated woman who walked away from Sacramento facility

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are looking for an incarcerated woman who walked out of a Sacramento reentry facility after removing her GPS device on Saturday.

Marissa Bakers, 29, was sent to the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program last July after being convicted of battery with serious injury in San Diego County. She was scheduled to be released from custody in January, officials said.

The statewide reentry program allows women convicted of serious and non-serious crimes to serve their sentence at the residential facility rather than at a state prison, where they receive alcohol and drug recovery services as well as support with employment, education, housing, and family reunification. There are six such facilities across the state, in San Diego, Sacramento, Bakersfield, Santa Fe Springs, Stockton, and Los Angeles.

Video surveillance confirmed Bakers walked out of Sacramento’s 50-bed facility on Power Inn Rd on Saturday afternoon, and CDCR officials have asked members of the public to call 911 with any knowledge of her whereabouts.

Prison officials said Bakers is a Black woman, 5-foot-5 and 202 pounds with short hair. She was last seen wearing a blue velvet sweatshirt, gray tennis shoes and a gray jacket.