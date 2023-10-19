CDCR searching for inmate who walked away from L.A. County minimum-security camp

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is looking for an inmate who walked away from the minimum-security Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

Authorities said 38-year-old Julian OchoaRuiz was transferred to the Acton Conservation Camp from a Merced County corrections facility on Feb. 14. He is serving a sentence of three years and eight months for discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer.

According to CDCR officials, at about 11 p.m. staff discovered OchaoRuiz missing from the minimum-security camp and immediately began searching the facility buildings and grounds. Authorities described OchoaRuiz as 5-feet-8 inches tall and about 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on the camp’s grounds wearing a gray shirt, gray sweatpants and a gray ballcap, according to authorities. Los Angeles County Fire, local law enforcement agencies and the CDCR Office of Correctional Safety were notified and are assisting in the search for OchoaRuiz.

According to the CDCR, anyone who sees OchoaRuiz or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Acton Conservation Camp Commander at 661-268-0113 or a local law enforcement agency.