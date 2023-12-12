CDC's Bridge Access Program provides free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underinsured

TechCrunch

Hasbro is laying off 1,100 employees, according to an SEC filing. The company behind franchises like Dungeons & Dragons and Transformers, Hasbro already laid off 800 employees in January. Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks wrote in a memo to employees -- shared within its SEC filing -- that he will direct the company's attention toward licensing opportunities, scaling entertainment and "free[ing] up our own content dollars to drive new brand development."