CDFW officers target illegal cannabis operations in Sutter County

Sep. 27—The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced Wednesday that illegal cannabis operations were targeted recently in several Northern California counties, including Sutter County.

Officials said wildlife officers with the CDFW's Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) spearheaded several enforcement investigations in August and September. Several illegal cannabis operations on rural private lands were targeted from Sept. 4-8 in Shasta, Tehama and Sutter counties, officials said.

"Officers received a tip from a hunter who stumbled on one of the trespass grow sites and reported it," the CDFW said. "As a result, MET officers eradicated more than 5,500 illegal plants, arrested four suspects, seized several firearms including one stolen handgun, dismantled several water diversions and removed thousands of pounds of trash."

Officials said support for the operations was provided by CDFW's Air Services and K9 Units, as well as the California Department of Justice's Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis task force.

"Many recreationists who venture into California's backcountry are our best eyes and ears for reporting poaching, pollution and illegal cannabis cultivation on public land," Nathaniel Arnold, acting chief of enforcement for CDFW, said in a statement. "These enforcement actions not only provide public and consumer safety, but they also combat the illegal cannabis supply chain. I could not be more proud of these dedicated officers."

Last month, MET officers conducted an operation on CDFW property at the Putah Creek Wildlife Area in Solano County on Aug. 24. The CDFW said it had received information through its confidential CALTIP program.

"With assistance from CDFW's Air Services Unit and Unpiloted Aircraft System (drones), officers eradicated 809 illegal cannabis plants, airlifted 1,140 pounds of trash from the area, dismantled an illegal water diversion, seized one loaded assault rifle, and removed an assortment of chemicals and fertilizers found near a tributary," the CDFW said.

From Aug. 9-11, MET officers conducted operations on U.S. Forest Service land in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, officials said.

"During the week, officers dismantled multiple illegal water diversions, seized multiple containers of restricted pesticides and documented dozens of environmental crimes," the CDFW said. "Officers also eradicated 5,967 cannabis plants, destroyed over 157 pounds of processed cannabis, and removed 1,970 pounds of trash, 300 pounds of fertilizer and 1,780 feet of irrigation pipe. Five suspects were arrested, one was armed with a handgun and one was armed with an assault rifle."

Developed in 2013, MET was CDFW's first statewide special operations law enforcement team with the primary duty to protect public safety and California's natural resources, particularly those threatened by environmental crimes associated with illegal cannabis cultivation on public lands.

The CDFW encouraged the public to provide information leading to the arrest of poachers and polluters through CALTIP, its confidential secret witness program. If you have information about such a violation, call 888-334-CALTIP (888-334-2258) at any time.