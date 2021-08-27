CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.5% Yield

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, CDK Global investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.60 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CDK Global has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $40.97. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for CDK Global

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately CDK Global's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 60% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that CDK Global's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, CDK Global has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy CDK Global for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down very slightly in recent times, and CDK Global paid out less half its profit and more than half its cash flow as dividends, which is not the worst combination but could be better. To summarise, CDK Global looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you want to look further into CDK Global, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. For example, CDK Global has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

