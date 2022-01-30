CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.15

The board of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of March, with investors receiving US$0.15 per share. The dividend yield will be 1.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

CDK Global's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, based ont he last payment, CDK Global was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

CDK Global Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that CDK Global has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the first annual payment was US$0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.2% a year over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Although it's important to note that CDK Global's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. While growth may be thin on the ground, CDK Global could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On CDK Global's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for CDK Global (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

