CDL Hospitality Trusts' (SGX:J85) Stock's Been Going Strong: Could Weak Financials Mean The Market Will Correct Its Share Price?

CDL Hospitality Trusts (SGX:J85) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 26% over the last month. However, we decided to pay close attention to its weak financials as we are doubtful that the current momentum will keep up, given the scenario. Specifically, we decided to study CDL Hospitality Trusts' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CDL Hospitality Trusts is:

5.7% = S$92m ÷ S$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of CDL Hospitality Trusts' Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

When you first look at it, CDL Hospitality Trusts' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.0%. Having said that, CDL Hospitality Trusts' five year net income decline rate was 31%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

So, as a next step, we compared CDL Hospitality Trusts' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 5.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CDL Hospitality Trusts fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CDL Hospitality Trusts Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

CDL Hospitality Trusts seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 91% (meaning, the company retains only 8.9% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. Accordingly, this likely explains why its earnings have been shrinking.

Additionally, CDL Hospitality Trusts has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 120% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 4.4% over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning CDL Hospitality Trusts. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

