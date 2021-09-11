CDL Investments New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:CDI) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Most readers would already know that CDL Investments New Zealand's (NZSE:CDI) stock increased by 4.5% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study CDL Investments New Zealand's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CDL Investments New Zealand is:

13% = NZ$37m ÷ NZ$276m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CDL Investments New Zealand's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, CDL Investments New Zealand's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 13%. CDL Investments New Zealand's decent returns aren't reflected in CDL Investments New Zealand'smediocre five year net income growth average of 3.4%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared CDL Investments New Zealand's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 6.9% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if CDL Investments New Zealand is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is CDL Investments New Zealand Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 29% (implying that the company retains the remaining 71% of its income), CDL Investments New Zealand's earnings growth was quite low. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, CDL Investments New Zealand has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we feel that CDL Investments New Zealand certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for CDL Investments New Zealand visit our risks dashboard for free.

