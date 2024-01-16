CDLE launches new teacher externship program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced the launch of a new Externship Program focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math-focused (STEM) occupations last Monday.

This visionary initiative is not just a program; it’s a state-led commitment to bridge the gap between education and industry that will serve as a catalyst for diverse and includive workforce development efforts in high-growth, high-demand STEM fields. With this new program, CDLE will be able to enhance its mission by providing employers access to professional educators who will engage directly in STEM workplaces. The hands-on experience will allow teachers to then bring relevant, meaningful content back ot their students, inspiring them to pursue STEM-focused careers. Joe Barela, CDLE executive director

According to the CDLE, externships are work-based learning and professional development opportunities that allow teachers to spend anywhere from a few days to a few weeks working onsite at a business to gain exposure to work environments in career sectors their students may pursue.

Click here to learn more about the program.

