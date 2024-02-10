CDOT announces upcoming street and trail closures

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Beginning Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 closures will begin to be in effect for some streets and trails between Garden of the Gods Road and Fillmore Street. The closures are associated with a project that is adding acceleration and deceleration lanes to I-25 from Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore Steet.

The project became necessary as a result of business and community expansion, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). “Continuous acceleration and deceleration lanes will be added to both the northbound and southbound directions of I-25, spanning from Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore Street. These auxiliary lanes aim to even out traffic flow and assist drivers in merging and exiting traffic efficiently,” CDOT said.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 11, Ellston Street will be completely closed for 21 days. Sinton Trail will be open until the end of the day on Tuesday, Feb. 13. Vehicles will be detoured north on Chestnut Street, then right onto Garden of the Gods, and right again onto Sinton Road.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 14, Sinton Trail will be closed for 21 days. For bikes and pedestrians, a trail detour will be set up in both directions. Construction workers will reopen the trail as work allows. The gravel underpass trail beneath Chestnut Street will be closed.

To learn more about the I-25 Acceleration and Deceleration Lanes from Garden of the Gods Raod to Fillmore Street Project, please visit the project webpage.

Construction work may be rescheduled in case of inclement weather. The speed limit is 60 MPH through work zones during the day, and 55 MPH at night. As always, remember to drive carefully through work zones to protect the lives of our local construction workers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.