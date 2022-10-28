CDOT employee arrested for $10K of unauthorized spending on city gas card

An employee for the Charlotte Department of Transportation was arrested Thursday for unauthorized spending on a city gas card.

Officials said Corey Barnette was using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at gas stations across the city between June 15 and Sept.18. The transactions totaled more than $10,000.

Barnette was charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.

No other details have been released as authorities are still investigating.

