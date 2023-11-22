CDOT offers $10 Uber credits to prevent DUIs on "Black Out Wednesday"

Nov. 22—The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they'd provide any Coloradoan $10 in Uber credit in an effort to minimize impaired driving prior to Thanksgiving.

According to a CDOT release, "Black Out Wednesday" is a day in which many young people get drunk with hometown friends to celebrate the holidays.

The credit will be available while supplies last and can be redeemed through the code "SAFETHANKS" in the Uber app starting Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.

In the release, CDOT said Colorado State Patrol and 81 other law enforcement agencies were in a DUI enforcement period, which will last through Nov. 29.