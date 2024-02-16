CDPHE program relaunch to give Coloradans money back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Colorado Department of Health announced Tuesday the continuation of a statewide program that encourages Coloradans to file their taxes and maximize the returns they can receive.

Every year, tax credits return millions to the pockets of Colorado residents. Still, we know that historically one out of every four individuals eligible for the Colorado Earned Income Tax Credit does not apply for it. Maybe you are a new parent, live in an area without access to free tax help, speak a language other than English or think you aren’t eligible because you don’t owe income tax – whatever your circumstances, these campaigns are for you. Isabel Dickson CDPHE economic mobility program manager

According to the CDPHE, studies have shown tax credits are associated with reduced infant mortality, low birth weight, increased intergenerational health and improved educational attainment and earnings.

Coloradans could receive $800 individually or up to $1,600 for joint filers through the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund, while families could get up to $2,000 per child thanks to the Colorado Earned Income Tax Credit.

Visit GetAheadColorado.org or HaciaAdelanteColorado.org to learn more about the initiative and how to get involved.

