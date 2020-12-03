CDPQ becomes a lead investor in IEX Group

MONTREAL and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a leading institutional investor, announced a strategic investment in IEX Group (IEX), a New York City-based financial technology company and the eighth largest stock exchange operator globally in terms of the value of shares traded every day. CDPQ joins other leading investors in IEX that are committed to the company's vision and strategy.

"CDPQ is a growth investor with an exceptional track record and deep expertise in technology and capital markets. Bringing them on as an investor helps to fuel the next phase of growth and innovation, making them an excellent long-term partner," said Brad Katsuyama, co-founder and CEO of IEX Group. "Both the IEX Exchange and our non-exchange businesses have some significant growth catalysts on the horizon and partnering with a major global institutional investor helps to fulfill our strategic goals."

IEX Group is a financial technology company that operates the Investors' Exchange LLC ("IEX Exchange"), a U.S. securities exchange committed to serving all market participants; on average more than $12B worth of shares trade on IEX Exchange every day. More recently, the company introduced its IEX Cloud business, which provides a new model for delivering high-quality financial data to business professionals and application developers at an affordable price.

"IEX has a proven experience in developing technologies and services in line with the evolution of financial markets and contributes to provide diversified options to market investors. Furthermore, this transaction strengthens CDPQ's presence in key strategic sectors such as fintech, financial intelligence and big data" said Alexandre Synnett, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at CDPQ. "We look forward to supporting the IEX Group management team in executing new growth initiatives."

Story continues

Sara Furber, IEX Group's Chief Financial Officer added, "We are delighted to have CDPQ as an investor along with its strong commitment to the long-term growth strategy for the IEX Exchange and newer businesses like IEX Cloud."

ABOUT IEX GROUP

IEX Group is a financial technology company that operates the Investors' Exchange LLC ("IEX Exchange"), a U.S. securities exchange committed to serving all market participants. In 2019, IEX introduced its cloud-based financial data platform, called IEX Cloud, which makes it easy for more people to access and use high-quality financial datasets from across the industry. To learn more about the exchange and other IEX businesses visit iextrading.com or search IEX.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2020, it held CA$333.0 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter @LaCDPQ or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdpq-becomes-a-lead-investor-in-iex-group-301185690.html

SOURCE Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/03/c9611.html