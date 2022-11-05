CDW's (NASDAQ:CDW) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 9th of December to $0.59. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 1.4%.

CDW's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, CDW was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 28.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CDW Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.17 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.36. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 34% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. CDW has impressed us by growing EPS at 23% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

CDW Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CDW that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is CDW not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

