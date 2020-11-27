Ceapro Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results and Operational Highlights

Ceapro Inc.
– R&D activities focused on advancing the development of innovative delivery systems and yeast beta glucan as a potential inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19

Q3 2020 sales of $3,476,000 compared to $2,908,000 for Q3 2019, representing a 20% increase –

– Net profit of $192,000 for Q3 2020 vs. net loss of $104,000 for Q3 2019 –

Cash generated from operations of $4,777,000 in 2020 vs. $1,321,000 in 2019

Maintained production operations during COVID-19 pandemic and completed integration of manufacturing sites

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced financial results and operational highlights for the third quarter and the first nine months ended September 30, 2020.

“Over the course of the third quarter, our operations executed and adapted well, delivering significantly improved year over year results even during the final phase of integration of the production operations and despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation. We successfully completed the full integration of manufacturing operations under one roof in Edmonton, resumed the clinical trial for beta glucan as a cholesterol reducer, as well as the development and optimization of new products developed through the use of our PGX disruptive technology. Additionally, we are extremely proud of our employees who worked tirelessly since the beginning of the year to maintain operations and deliver these solid results despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to move forward, our focus remains on the health and safety of our associates, followed by business continuity,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

Pipeline Development:

  • Announced publication of positive results from study evaluating avenanthramides in exercise-induced inflammation in the international, peer-reviewed Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

  • Achieved the first milestones in successful development of PGX-processed yeast beta glucan product as a potential inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19 and other fibrotic endpoint diseases of the lung.

  • Confirmed capability of PGX Technology to optimize and standardize the size and morphology of yeast beta-glucan (PGX-YBG) suitable for lung inhalation.

  • Conducted in-vitro study with human cell lines demonstrating that PGX-YBG obtained from different sources exhibited significant stimulatory effect on human immune response through activation of beta glucan specific Dectin 1 receptors.

  • Ongoing PGX-YBG project with McMaster University conducted in parallel for naïve and preclinical animal models. To-date, no safety issues have been encountered. The preclinical phase has been extended to identify the maximum tolerated dose. Progress update on this exciting project to be issued in the near future.

  • Conducting additional in vitro PGX-YBG dose response study to correlate with upcoming McMaster animal study results.

  • Resumed enrollment of patients for the clinical trial with beta glucan as a cholesterol reducing natural pharmaceutical product. 191 patients have been screened and 65 randomized during the last three months.

  • Pursued the development of new PGX-dried chemical complexes for potential applications under various forms like pills, capsules, fast dissolving strips and face masks. Yeast beta glucan to become a key product of Ceapro’s portfolio.

Technology:

  • Made significant technical upgrades of PGX demo plant to allow production of yeast beta glucan for a potential human clinical trial with COVID-19.

  • Acquired pieces of equipment suitable for the assembling of a commercial scale PGX unit. Timelines to initiate building of the customized large scale unit to be defined due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and resulting availability of expert personnel.

  • Initiated installment of a commercial scale unit for impregnation of bioactives with PGX-processed biopolymers.

  • Pursued research collaboration projects with University of Alberta and McMaster University for the impregnation of various bioactives using PGX-processed biopolymers as potential delivery systems for multiple applications in healthcare.

Production Operations:

  • Completed the decommissioning of Leduc manufacturing site and the moving of all production operations to the Edmonton based facility.

Corporate:

  • Fully repaid loan with Alberta Financial Service Corporation.

  • Advanced conversations with interested potential partners to utilize Ceapro’s innovative technologies.

  • Pursued out-licensing discussions for PGX-processed new chemical complexes.

Subsequent to Quarter:

  • Announced expansion of a grant from National Research Council of Canada for the optimization and mass production of yeast beta glucan as a potential inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19 and other fibrotic end-point disease of the lung.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020

  • Total sales of $3,476,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and $12,415,000 for the first nine months of 2020 compared to $2,908,000 and $9,159,000 for the comparative periods in 2019. The 36% increase in sales for the first nine months is mainly due to a significant increase in sales of avenanthramides in the USA compared to the same period in 2019.

  • Net profit of $192,000 for the third quarter of 2020 and $2,395,000 for the first nine months of 2020 compared to a net loss of $104,000 and $1,299,000 for the comparative periods in 2019. An improvement of $3,694,000 for the nine-month period.

  • Excluding non-cash items, mainly amortization, adjusted net profit for the first nine months in 2020 is $ 4,035,000 versus adjusted net profit of $414,000 for the first nine months of 2019.

  • Cash flows generated from operations of $4,777,000 in 2020 vs $1,321,000 in 2019.

  • Positive working capital balance of $8,151,000 as of September 30, 2020.

“Looking ahead, while taking into account the ongoing potential economic impact related to COVID-19 and evolving consumption trends, we believe Ceapro is well-positioned to once again deliver a double-digit growth in sales well in line with the positive trend achieved over the last years. With a strong balance sheet, a group of dedicated people, and a solid base business, coupled with the innovative technologies and products that we have developed to enable us to expand, Ceapro is poised to emerge as a successful life science company,” concluded Mr. Gagnon.

CEAPRO INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

6,118,403

1,857,195

Trade receivables

1,838,092

3,659,541

Other receivables

143,187

46,812

Inventories (note 3)

1,191,675

669,005

Prepaid expenses and deposits

166,437

178,908

9,457,794

6,411,461

Non-Current Assets

Investment tax credits receivable

607,700

607,700

Deposits

85,755

85,755

Licences (note 4)

19,255

21,477

Property and equipment (note 5)

18,605,763

19,764,122

Deferred tax assets

378,643

378,643

19,697,116

20,857,697

TOTAL ASSETS

29,154,910

27,269,158

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

949,813

1,291,204

Current portion of long-term debt (note 6)

-

111,865

Current portion of lease liabilities (note 7)

275,726

265,123

Current portion of CAAP loan (note 9)

80,814

72,942

1,306,353

1,741,134

Non-Current Liabilities

Long-term lease liabilities (note 7)

2,567,487

2,775,627

CAAP loan (note 9)

69,621

61,580

Deferred tax liabilities

378,643

378,643

3,015,751

3,215,850

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,322,104

4,956,984

Equity

Share capital (note 8 (b))

16,507,998

16,401,677

Contributed surplus (note 8 (e))

4,669,684

4,650,090

Retained earnings

3,655,124

1,260,407

24,832,806

22,312,174

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

29,154,910

27,269,158


CEAPRO INC.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Unaudited

Quarters

Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

$

$

Revenue (note 15)

3,475,625

2,907,980

12,414,970

9,158,637

Cost of goods sold

1,814,080

1,894,570

5,794,573

5,327,161

Gross margin

1,661,545

1,013,410

6,620,397

3,831,476

Research and product development

478,993

307,477

1,381,332

1,919,875

General and administration

791,217

666,640

2,494,514

2,278,279

Sales and marketing

12,395

87,176

89,830

289,956

Finance costs (note 12)

43,066

51,865

189,258

213,052

Income (loss) from operations

335,874

(99,748

)

2,465,463

(869,686

)

Other income (expenses) (note 11)

(144,251

)

(3,766

)

(70,746

)

(429,047

)

Income (loss) before tax

191,623

(103,514

)

2,394,717

(1,298,733

)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period

191,623

(103,514

)

2,394,717

(1,298,733

)

Net income (loss) per common share (note 18):

Basic

0.00

(0.00

)

0.03

(0.02

)

Diluted

0.00

(0.00

)

0.03

(0.02

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (note 18):

Basic

77,610,113

77,313,015

77,585,679

77,138,854

Diluted

78,700,415

77,313,015

78,039,105

77,138,854


CEAPRO INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited

2020

2019

Nine Months Ended September 30,

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income (loss) for the period

2,394,717

(1,298,733

)

Adjustments for items not involving cash

Finance costs

117,237

132,161

Transaction costs

1,108

3,633

Depreciation and amortization

1,382,838

1,369,653

Foreign exchange gain on long-term debt

-

(307

)

Accretion

15,913

22,258

Share-based payments

122,902

185,557

Net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash items

4,034,715

414,222

CHANGES IN NON-CASH WORKING CAPITAL ITEMS

Trade receivables

1,821,449

705,254

Other receivables

(96,375

)

(16,754

)

Inventories

(522,670

)

(258,444

)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

12,471

257,010

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to operating activities

(355,552

)

351,547

Total changes in non-cash working capital items

859,323

1,038,613

Net income (loss) for the period adjusted for non-cash and working capital items

4,894,038

1,452,835

Interest paid

(117,237

)

(132,161

)

CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

4,776,801

1,320,674

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of property and equipment

(222,610

)

(338,548

)

Proceeds from sale of equipment

353

-

Deposits relating to investment in equipment

-

187,790

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities relating to investing activities

14,161

54,933

CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(208,096

)

(95,825

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Stock options exercised

3,013

17,284

Repayment of long-term debt

(112,973

)

(288,617

)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(197,537

)

(201,850

)

CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(307,497

)

(473,183

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,261,208

751,666

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

1,857,195

1,844,134

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

6,118,403

2,595,800

The complete financial statements are available for review on SEDAR at https://sedar.com/Ceapro and on the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

For more information contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Advisor
T (US): +1 (833) 475-8247
E: czo@jtcir.com

This press release does not express or imply that the Company claims its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the SARS-2-CoV-2 (COVID-19) at this time.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release


