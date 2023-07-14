'Cease and desist:' Lawyer demands Donald Trump stop attacking Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON - Hunter Biden's lawyer has warned Donald Trump to stop attacking the president's son or face the prospect of more legal action.

Claiming that Trump's rhetoric has trigged violence in the past, Hunter Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell said in a cease-and-desist letter that "we are just one such social media message away from another incident."

Noting that Trump already faces trials over allegations involving hush money and classified documents, Lowell said "it would seem that Mr. Trump is facing enough legal problems that he would not want to create any more liability."

The website Law360 obtained a copy of the letter.

Hunter Biden

Trump, and other Republican leaders, have attacked the president's son for years over his business dealings. Most recently, they have zeroed in on a plea deal in which the younger Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and participate in a pretrial program for a firearm offense.

In a social media post cited by the Biden attorney, Trump said the lead prosecutor in the case "gave out a traffic ticket instead of a death sentence." Trump has also tried to link both President Biden and his son to cocaine recently found in the White House.

Trump and aides have not reacted to the cease-and-desist letter.

In the complaint addressed to Trump's attorneys, Lowell said Trump's rhetoric has caused violence in the past, most notably the insurrection and attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Hunter Biden lawyer also cited the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the recent arrest of an armed man near the home of former President Barack Obama.

Attorneys "should make clear to Mr. Trump - if you have not done so already - that Mr. Trump’s words have caused harm in the past and threaten to do so again if he does not stop," Lowell wrote.

Lowell also said Trump's attorneys should "explain to him how his incitement can further hurt people and cause himself even more legal trouble."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lawyer demands Donald Trump stop attacking Hunter Biden