Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in Gaza for at least four days. Two people were killed in an explosion at the U.S.-Canada border. And the full forecast for Turkey Day travel.

Israel, Hamas strike a deal for a truce

They made a deal. A four-day truce between Israel and Hamas is expected to begin Thursday morning, Hamas leaders and Egyptian officials said Wednesday as details of the hostage-release deal began to emerge. The agreement calls for Hamas to free 50 of the estimated 240 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip over a four-day period, and the cease-fire will be extended an additional day for every 10 additional hostages released. Israel has also agreed to free 150 women and children from among the hundreds of Palestinians it has detained. Israel has said the militant-held hostages being freed will be Israeli citizens or residents, and three of them could be Americans, according to reports. 👉 Follow our live coverage.

For aid workers, Gaza has been deadly. Now they hope for reprieve.

People write on an installation simulating a tunnel in Gaza in an act of solidarity with hostages believed to be held underground by Hamas and calling for their return, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Explosion at US-Canada border kills 2

A speeding vehicle on the American side of a U.S.-Canada border crossing near Niagara Falls burst into flames Wednesday, killing two people and causing federal authorities to shut down four border checkpoints amid international concern. The two people found dead were inside the vehicle that blew up, officials said. The FBI's field office in Buffalo said in a statement that it is investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. 👉 Here's what we know.

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Turkey Day travel time

Millions of Americans are hitting the road and boarding flights over the Thanksgiving holiday, and – unlike earlier this week – the weather is set to mostly cooperate. The worst is over from a storm that brought bad weather to the central and eastern United States early this week, but travelers in the West should keep an eye on a winter storm around the Rockies, the National Weather Service warned. The relatively clear conditions in wide swaths of the nation are welcome, given that more than 55 million people will be traveling over the holiday. 🌧️ Here's a look at the full forecast.

Vehicles move along Interstate 76 ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

