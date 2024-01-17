We need a cease-fire in the Middle East. We cannot tolerate any more killing
On Jan. 10, I listened to Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak of the horrors of Oct. 7. The murders and kidnappings at Nir Oz and the Nova Festival were heinous.
As Oct. 7 crested and Oct. 8 dawned, the heinous murders of Palestinians began. In the West Bank and the territory of Gaza, I count more than 100 days of targeted bombings, killings and the "not guilty of being Hamas" deaths of journalists, doctors, teachers and poets.
Cease-fire now. Are we not all human beings?
Julie OttoRiver Vale
