We need a cease-fire in the Middle East. We cannot tolerate any more killing

On Jan. 10, I listened to Secretary of State Antony Blinken speak of the horrors of Oct. 7. The murders and kidnappings at Nir Oz and the Nova Festival were heinous.

A picture taken from the Israeli border with Gaza shows Israeli soldiers in an armored vehicle convoy returning from the Palestinian territory on Jan. 15, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.

As Oct. 7 crested and Oct. 8 dawned, the heinous murders of Palestinians began. In the West Bank and the territory of Gaza, I count more than 100 days of targeted bombings, killings and the "not guilty of being Hamas" deaths of journalists, doctors, teachers and poets.

Cease-fire now. Are we not all human beings?

Julie OttoRiver Vale

