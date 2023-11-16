Ceasefire protest at Democrats' national headquarters turns violent

Police and protestors clashed outside of the Democratic Party's national headquarters on Wednesday, forcing dozens of lawmakers to be evacuated.

Officials said the pro-Palestinian organisers calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were gathered "illegally and violently".

Protestors said they were provoked by police in riot gear who rushed them without warning.

Six officers were treated for injuries and a protestor was arrested.

The feud unravelled on the front steps of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, where political leaders, including the highest ranking House Democrat, had gathered for a reception.

Chants of "ceasefire now" from roughly 150 protestors outside the event resounded in the halls.

Capitol Police swiftly descended upon the crowd to block off the building's entrance and exit.

Video footage of the incident shows fury in the faces of protestors, screaming as the police barrel in to restrain them. Protestors said police aggression came swiftly and unannounced.

"It is shameful the way that nonviolent protesters and members of our community were met with violence tonight," Dani Noble, a demonstrator who arrived from Philadelphia, told the Washington Post.

He said police were "pulling on folks that are disabled or have chronic illnesses, pulling people to the ground".

Meanwhile, officers said they were pepper sprayed and punched.

Inside, police rushed to direct lawmakers to safety. Security has been tightened around the building since pipe bombs were found at both the Democratic and Republican party headquarters during the 6 January Capitol riot.

California congressman Brad Sherman wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Was just evacuated from the #DNC after... protestors grew violent, pepper spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building."

The confrontation Wednesday was the latest in a series of demonstrations happening across the US, as tensions over the Israel-Gaza war intensify.

On Tuesday, thousands of pro-Israel protestors crowded the fields at the National Mall in Washington DC, demanding the release of Hamas-held hostages.

Many protests have pressed for the US to call for a ceasefire in the conflict, which President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has resisted.

On Capitol Hill, many Republicans have rejected the idea of a ceasefire outright and the House has censured Democrat Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, over her criticism of Israel's military attacks on Gaza.

Still, nearly 70% of Americans support a ceasefire, according to recent polling. ll

The militant group Hamas entered Israel on 7 October and killed roughly 1,200 people while kidnapping more than 200 others. In response, Israel has killed more than 11,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run healthy ministry.