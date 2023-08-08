Cecil County man, 86, arrested for setting his neighbor's car on fire after ongoing feud

Aug. 8—Deputy state fire marshals arrested a Conowingo man early Tuesday after determining he was responsible for setting his neighbor's car on fire.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday, Water Witch Fire Company responded to a reported vehicle fire on Canning House Lane and discovered a fire inside a 2019 BMW X3 parked in front of the home's garage. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the vehicle's interior; however, the fire caused extensive damages that will likely result in the vehicle being a total loss, according to a spokesperson for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

With the assistance of surveillance video, investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal concluded a neighbor across from the owner's home, Phillip A. Fleming, 86, trespassed onto the property and set the SUV on fire.

Investigators learned that Fleming and his neighbors had a long-standing dispute, resulting in the vehicle owner's girlfriend obtaining a peace order against the octogenarian earlier this year, the spokesperson said.

When deputy state fire marshals attempted to contact Fleming, they discovered he had walked into the woods behind his home in what was believed to be an effort to allude investigators, the spokesperson said. After a brief search, Fleming was located and taken into custody.

Fleming has been charged with second-degree arson, malicious burning first- and second-degree, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, and failure to comply with a peace order.

Fleming is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center pending a bond review.