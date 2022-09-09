Cecil County police find 5 dead in Elk Mills home, incident under investigation

Five people were found dead in their home in Elk Mills, Maryland Friday morning, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Police said they were called to the house on Hebron Court "just after 9 a.m." The incident is still under investigation, but police said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 5 found dead in Elk Mills home, police say no threat to public