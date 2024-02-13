Cecilio Velasco sworn in as chief of Avenal Police
The new top cop in the city of Avenal is a familiar face with Central Valley ties.
The new top cop in the city of Avenal is a familiar face with Central Valley ties.
Corn dog strikes again, one year after the Chiefs used it twice to beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
Valentine's Day is also for football lovers.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
I stopped using makeup wipes and starting using DHC cleansing oil instead — my skin has never been softer, even in winter.
Here are the best and worst of 2024 Super Bowl commercials.
Meta's Threads has begun testing “today’s top topics” in the United States, Mark Zuckerberg shared in a post on the app.
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet takes the roof off the brand's newest coupe. Four engines will be offered in Europe, two expected to come to the U.S.
Cruise has named its first "chief safety officer" as part of the company's effort to rehabilitate itself following an incident — and ensuing controversy — last year that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. Steve Kenner, an autonomous vehicle industry veteran who has held top safety roles at Kodiak, Locomation, Aurora and Uber's now-defunct self-driving division, is filling the newly created role. Kenner will report directly to Cruise president and chief administrative officer Craig Glidden.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
The couple painted the town red as the Chiefs celebrated their third Super Bowl title in five years.
The plug-in hybrid BMW i8 retired in 2020 without a direct successor, but the intent wasn't to leave its spot in the range empty. BMW almost replaced the i8 with this coupe inspired by the M1.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus offers up a full-scale breakdown of Week 17 of the season, when the NBA will take its All-Star break.
A Waymo robotaxi was vandalized and then set on fire by a crowd of people Saturday evening in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood. The incident is the latest encounter between driverless vehicles and the public in San Francisco, a city where autonomous vehicle companies have spent years testing the technology on public streets. Instead, the video shows a crowd becoming increasingly riled up and violent once the driverless vehicle becomes surrounded.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The top-selling gizmo with over 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure. Make sure to clip the on-page coupon for maximum savings.
The fiery exchange looked problematic from the outside. From the inside, Reid and Kelce had grown too much together to let it snowball. By the end of the night, the beef was off, and the celebration with Taylor Swift was on.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces in Las Vegas, Nevada to recap a dramatic Super Bowl VLIII and discuss the fallout for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and Frank recap the game key moment by key moment and discuss the fallout for each team and for the entire NFL. The Chiefs are one of the most dominant teams we've seen in football history (led by one of the most dominant quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes) and they don't appear to be going anywhere, so the hosts spend plenty of time dissecting where this Chiefs team ranks historically and who in the NFL can be counted on to give them a fight in the next few seasons. The duo also discuss Usher's halftime show, how much of the blame Kyle Shanahan deserves for the 49ers loss, whether or not Las Vegas was a success as a Super Bowl venue and much more.
Peak XV, the venture capital firm that split from Sequoia Capital last year, is taking its portfolio companies from India, Southeast Asia and Australia on an "immersion" trip to Silicon Valley this week to meet several industry titans, the latest in the venture firm's broadening offerings and networking flex. About 60 founders, many backed by Peak XV’s powerfully influential program Surge, will join partners from the firm on the trip to meet industry leaders and visit AI research centers, according to a participant briefed on the matter. The week includes strategy sessions with executives from OpenAI and Nvidia as well as Sequoia partner Doug Leone, and talks from seasoned operators like Uniphore chief Umesh Sachdev and DoorDash advisor Gokul Rajaram, according to an email the firm sent to portfolio startups seen by TechCrunch.
Through all the success, Mahomes still speaks with a level head as he increasingly grows into the NFL’s version of Darth Vader.
Andy Reid is one of just four head coaches to win three Super Bowl rings. And if the soon-to-be 66-year-old presses on, his ascent among the league’s GOAT coaches appears to have plenty of juice left in it.