CECO Environmental Announces CEO Succession

DALLAS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. ("CECO", Nasdaq: CECE), a leading global air quality and fluid handling technology company, announced today that Todd Gleason has been appointed to succeed Dennis Sadlowski as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. 

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.)

The appointment concludes a comprehensive search that began in early 2020, in which CECO's Board of Directors, together with a leading executive search firm, worked to identify the right leader for CECO's next phase of growth. 

Mr. Gleason joins CECO from Scientific Analytics, a private equity-backed, predictive analytic technologies and services company, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer.  Prior to joining Scientific Analytics, Mr. Gleason served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Officer at Pentair, a global water treatment company. Mr. Gleason held a number of senior leadership positions earlier in his career at leading diversified industrial companies including Trane Technologies and Honeywell International Inc.  

"I am very pleased to announce Todd as our new Chief Executive Officer. Todd is a highly dynamic and creative thinker who brings exceptional experience and proven leadership to CECO. We believe Todd brings unique skills and experiences to envision, articulate and execute the next chapter in CECO's future. On behalf of the Board and the entire CECO team, we look forward to Todd's leadership," commented CECO's Chairman, Jason DeZwirek.

Mr. DeZwirek continued, "We want to thank Dennis for his dedication and integrity during his time at CECO, both as CEO and as a member of the Board. CECO is much stronger and in a better financial position due to Dennis' steady hand and operational leadership. Dennis was instrumental in CECO significantly reducing its debt, strengthening its leadership team and implementing strong processes and overall operational rigor. The entire CECO family extends their thanks to Dennis."

"I am very excited to be joining CECO as its CEO," said Mr. Gleason.  "I believe CECO has a strong foundation with respect to people, products, technologies and global reach and is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to working with the entire team on our strategy and delivering world-class results."

Dennis Sadlowski said, "I am privileged to have worked with such an incredible team and I am very proud of what we achieved together at CECO during my time as CEO. The company is well positioned for the future and I am committed to supporting a smooth transition for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

In connection with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gleason will replace Mr. Sadlowski as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Sadlowski will remain as an advisor to the Company through the end of 2020 to assist in the transition.

About CECO:

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE".

For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact:
Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer (888) 990-6670 investor.relations@onececo.com 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceco-environmental-announces-ceo-succession-301088180.html

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

