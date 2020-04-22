CECO Environmental Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call

DALLAS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss the Company's first quarter 2020 financial results.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) More

The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release before the market opens on May 6, 2020 and posted on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com. Please visit the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 346-4547 (Toll Free) within the U.S., Canada (855) 669-9657 (Toll Free) or International +1-412-317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for 7 days. The replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., Canada (855) 669-9658 (Toll Free) or International (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 10141060.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including oil and gas, power generation, water and wastewater, battery production, poly silicon fabrication, chemical and petrochemical processing along with a range of others. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact:

Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer

(888) 990-6670

investor.relations@OneCECO.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ceco-environmental-schedules-first-quarter-2020-conference-call-301044933.html

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.