Ceconomy AG (FRA:CEC): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook?

In September 2018, Ceconomy AG (FRA:CEC) announced its latest earnings update, which confirmed that the business endured a significant headwind with earnings falling by -35%. Below, I’ve laid out key numbers on how market analysts perceive Ceconomy’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be using net income excluding extraordinary items in order to exclude one-off volatility which I am not interested in.

Analysts’ outlook for next year seems positive, with earnings increasing by a significant 99%. This strong growth in earnings is expected to continue, bringing the bottom line up to €219m by 2022.

Even though it’s useful to understand the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial analyzing the rate at which the earnings are moving on average every year. The benefit of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Ceconomy’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 26%. This means that, we can presume Ceconomy will grow its earnings by 26% every year for the next few years.

