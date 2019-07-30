Ceconomy AG (FRA:CEC) Has Attractive Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Ceconomy AG (FRA:CEC) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. CEC is a financially-sound company with an impressive history and a buoyant future outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Ceconomy here.

Good value with reasonable growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to CEC is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 46% underlying the notable 26% return on equity over the next few years leading up to 2022. Over the past year, CEC has grown its earnings by 68%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, CEC also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 1.2%. This paints a buoyant picture for the company.

DB:CEC Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

CEC's has produced operating cash levels of 1.3x total debt over the past year, which implies that CEC's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. CEC’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses.

DB:CEC Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Ceconomy, there are three essential factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is CEC worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CEC is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does CEC return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from CEC as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of CEC? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.