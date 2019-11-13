Ceconomy (ETR:CEC) Shares Have Generated A Total Return Of -44% In The Last Three Years

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC) shareholders, since the share price is down 83% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 26%. Even worse, it's down 10.0% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Ceconomy became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 6.1% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Ceconomy stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Ceconomy's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Ceconomy's TSR, which was a 44% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Ceconomy shareholders gained a total return of 6.2% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 8.2% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Is Ceconomy cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

