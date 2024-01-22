Cedar City man faces charges after officers find 41 firearms, various illegal drugs in his residence

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Cedar City man was arrested Friday after officers with the Iron County Task Force found firearms, cocaine, marijuana, and large amounts of cash in his residence.

Brent Arthur Taylor, 48, was arrested on two counts of distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance, a second-degree felony; distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance, a third-degree felony; and six counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, the Iron County Task Force said.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicates Orem Utah Temple

Task Force agents said they received information that a man, identified as Taylor, had been selling cocaine from his Cedar City residence, according to court documents.

On Friday, Jan. 19, agents were able to get a search warrant for his residence. During the search, they reportedly found nearly 41 firearms — including pistols, AR style rifles, shotguns, AK-47 style rifles, and more. There were also firearms that did not have serial numbers, called ghost guns, court documents state.

Additionally, agents said they found cocaine all over the residence. They said they are still investigating the total amount, but “there is way more than personal use,” court documents state. There were reportedly two large gallon size bags with cocaine residue found in the sink — flushed before officers got inside the residence, court documents state. Agents said they believe there was close to a pound of cocaine in those flushed bags.

There were also several scales and hundreds of small empty bags, according to court documents.

Agents reportedly located a large amount of marijuana — more than personal use, they said — as well as mushrooms and various pills.

Additionally, agents found more than $8,000 in cash, kept in the kitchen and bedroom in drawers and in close proximity to controlled substances, court documents state.

Officers said Taylor is what Drug Task Force Agents would consider a “one stop shop” — meaning drug users could come to his residence and buy several different types of drugs at one place, according to court documents.

Taylor was booked into the Iron County Jail on the previously mentioned charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.