Cedar City massage therapist now charged with 15 sex abuse felonies

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4)

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Cedar City massage therapist who was arrested in October on a sexual abuse charge has been charged with 14 additional charges, according to court documents.

In October, police said several women accused Tyler Trost Braun, 42, of sexually abusing them while they were receiving massages. However, only one forcible sexual abuse charge was filed at the time. On Tuesday, authorities filed 13 additional forcible sexual abuse counts and one count of object rape.

ORIGINAL STORY: Utah massage therapist assaults multiple patients, police say

The incidents allegedly took place between December 2022 and August 2023. The number of victims who reported the alleged assaults has not been released; however, there are currently 11 cases being processed.

The alleged assaults took place at the Cedar City Massage Parlor where Braun worked as a licensed therapist.

One of the women reported that during her massage, Braun touched her inappropriately in several areas. She told police she was “very scared” during the massage, saying she froze and was unable to prevent him from continuing with the assault, according to the Cedar City Police Department.

She allegedly agreed to talk to Braun in a phone call, during which she asked him why he touched her how he did. He allegedly stated, after a long pause, that he does not know why he turned it into a “sensual massage.”

The victim said she asked him if touching women’s vaginas during the massage was something that he started with her or with other women, and he stated that he did not start with her. Police said he talked about touching other women in a sexual manner in Vermont as well when he worked as a massage therapist there.

The initial court appearance is set for Dec. 4.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

