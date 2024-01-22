Cedar City middle school to have remote learning days following CO exposure

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Canyon View Middle School will have remote learning days Monday and Tuesday while it gets tested for carbon monoxide poisoning.

The testing is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning, the school said in a press release.

CO detectors are reportedly in every classroom, hallway, and public area in the school. The testing is being done as a precautionary measure, the school said.

Superintendent Lance Hatch said they are working to make sure the students and staff are safe, and according to the school, the building has been tested and cleared by three entities.

On Thursday, the Cedar City Fire Department tested the school 15 minutes after the carbon monoxide alarm went off. There were reportedly small amounts detected in the D Hall, adjacent to a remodeling project.

On Friday, the fire department tested the school again, but said no dangerous levels were detected.

Following reports about another possible exposure Friday afternoon, the fire department and Dominion Energy again tested the entire building, but the building was cleared for occupancy, according to the school.

On Saturday evening, after reports about possible exposures during basketball games, the fire department again tested but said they found no traces of harmful gases.

On Sunday, the Utah National Guard’s 85th Civil Support Team was reportedly called to assist with the investigation of this incident.

