Is Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. FUN was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with FUN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FUN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

How are hedge funds trading Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -31% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FUN over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.