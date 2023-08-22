Cedar Glen community mourns shop owner who was shot over Pride flag flying outside of her store

TechCrunch

Beamer, a no-code platform to build tools for measuring and monitoring product engagement, last week announced that it received a $20 million investment from Camber Partners, Beamer's first outside round of funding. Newly appointed CEO Satya Ganni says that the proceeds will be put toward building additional product lines targeted at product managers and marketers and driving the growth of Beamer's existing solutions. "With customers like Atlassian, Freshworks, Hotjar, MongoDB, Unbounce, CloudKitchens, Linktree and Zenefits, Beamer's mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products," he told TechCrunch via email.