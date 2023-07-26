Cedar Hill clinic shooting that injured doctor was ‘planned attack,’ police say in update

Authorities believe that a Cedar Hill shooting that injured a doctor at a medical clinic and left a suspect in critical condition Tuesday was a planned attack, the Cedar Hill Police Department said in a update Wednesday.

Vehicle surveillance video and body-camera footage was also released by police at Wednesday’s press conference.

Cedar Hill police were called to Methodist Family Health Center at 950 E. Belt Line Road around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about an active shooter.

The first officer who arrived at the scene saw a man — a physician from the clinic — on the ground in front of the clinic with a gunshot wound, Cedar Hill Police Chief Ely Reyes said at a Tuesday press conference.

It is unknown if the victim was shot inside or outside of the clinic, according to Reyes.

Another officer at the scene saw a man with a long gun — later identified by police as 34-year-old Bryan McGee, from Glenn Heights — leaving the scene in a black Chrysler four-door vehicle, Reyes said.

McGee’s ex-girlfriend works at the Methodist Family Health Center, Reyes said. He said the shooting appears to be a planned attack as McGee recently made threats toward her.

His ex-girlfriend was at the clinic when McGee opened fire, Reyes said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Dashboard-camera video released by police shows officers chased McGee after he was seen driving past them.

At 12:22 p.m., McGee’s car crashed into another vehicle in the 700 block of East Belt Line Road, police said.

McGee was seen in body-camera footage and in dashcam video opening his door and shooting at an officer just after being told to drop his weapon, police said.

The officer in the bodycam video is then seen firing back at McGee. At one point, McGee dropped his gun on the ground and the shooting temporarily stopped. He is then seen picking up the firearm shortly after dropping it and an officer is heard telling him to “stop the threat. The officer then fires at McGee, the video shows.

According to Reyes, multiple officers saw McGee with the gun in his car, and five officers shot at him, wounding him.

Police removed McGee from the car and began life-saving measures until medics arrived, according to Reyes. A semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a pistol, and ammunition were recovered by police from the Chrysler.

McGee was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

He faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are pending, police said.

The doctor who was found shot is in stable condition. A driver in the other vehicle involved in the crash with McGee was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. An officer also suffered minor injuries from a crash in the chase.

All five officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, police said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation, and the Cedar Hills Police Department will conduct an administrative investigation.

Cedar Hill is in Dallas and Ellis counties and is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.