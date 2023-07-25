Doctor injured, suspect wounded by police in active shooter call at Cedar Hill clinic

A doctor was found wounded and a suspect was critically injured by officers after police were called Tuesday about an active shooter at a Cedar Hill medical building, police said in a press conference.

The Cedar Hill Police Department said that officers were called to Methodist Family Health Center at 950 E. Belt Line Road around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday about an active shooter.

The first officer who arrived at the scene saw a man — a physician from the clinic — on the ground in front of the clinic with a gunshot wound, Cedar Hill Police Chief Ely Reyes said at the press conference.

Another officer at the scene saw a man with a long gun leaving the scene in a black Chrysler four-door vehicle, Reyes said.

At 12:22 p.m., the suspect’s car crashed into another vehicle in the 700 block of East Belt Line Road, police said. According to Reyes, multiple officers saw the suspect with the firearm in the vehicle, and five officers shot at him, wounding him.

Police removed the suspect from the vehicle and began life-saving measures until medics arrived, according to Reyes. The suspect was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

The injured doctor from the clinic was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver in the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation, and the Cedar Hills Police Department will conduct an administrative investigation.

Video from multiple vehicles and body-camera footage will be used in the investigation.

All officers involved will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, police said.

Cedar Hill is in Dallas and Ellis counties and is about 30 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

