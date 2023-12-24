Cedar Park company launches rocket on satellite mission
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park-based Firefly Aerospace has launched its fourth alpha rocket in California.
The rocket lifted off this morning from Vandenburg Space Force Base on a mission called "Fly the Lightning."
It's taking a Lockheed Martin satellite to an orbit that is relatively close to the earth's surface.
According to Firefly, an electronically steerable antenna payload "will demonstrate faster on-orbit sensor calibration to deliver rapid capabilities to US warfighter."
Liftoff was originally scheduled for Wednesday morning but was scrubbed due to weather conditions.