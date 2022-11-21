Cedar Park man gets 45 years for killing wife in 2019

A Cedar Park man has received a 45-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to the fatal shooting of his wife, officials said.

Samuel Byrd was charged with murder in the killing of 30-year-old Amanda Gordon, whose remains were found in a burn pit in Bastrop County in December 2019.

Byrd, who was 32 years old at the time he was charged, pleaded guilty on Nov. 14.

Cedar Park police

More:Cedar Park man charged with murder after missing wife’s remains found in burn pit

Gordon's mother and sister did not respond to requests for comment. Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick declined to comment about Byrd's conviction. Byrd's attorney also didn't reply to a request for comment.

Gordon's mother previously told police that Byrd had been physically, verbally and emotionally abusive throughout the relationship, according to an arrest affidavit. It said the couple had two children.

Gordon's mother told investigators her daughter never reported the abuse to law enforcement because Byrd threatened her, according to a petition for protection of a child filed with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services after Amanda Gordon's death.

Police were alerted that Gordon was missing after her mother called them in December 2019 to report that she had not seen her daughter in three days, according to the affidavit.

Amanda Gordon of Cedar Park was killed in 2019 (Photo: Austin American Statesman)

It said Byrd’s brother, who spoke with police, told them Byrd had a girlfriend who had Gordon’s car. Police later found out from Byrd's girlfriend that Byrd had told her to hide a bag and to buy cleaning supplies, including bleach and ammonia. When police found the bag, it contained a .45-caliber handgun, a spent shell casing, Gordon’s eyeglasses and her cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Byrd was charged with tampering with evidence with intent to impair a human corpse after investigators found blood in the couple’s home and the gun.

Investigators also found Gordon's remains in a burn pit on a ranch in Bastrop County, the affidavit said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cedar Park man gets 45 years for killing wife in 2019