Cedar Park Police Department investigating deaths of two after wrecks

Claire Osborn, Austin American-Statesman
Cedar Park police are investigating two separate traffic fatalities
The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people involved in wrecks. The incidents happened Aug. 4 and Saturday, police said in a news release.

Nathan Andrew Coffey, 53, of Round Rock was riding a motorcycle when he was in a crash with a pickup at Brushy Creek Road and Gupton Way on the night of Aug. 4, police said. Coffey was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and died Wednesday, according to police.

Elisa Jean Winters, 18, of Cedar Park was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in the 1900 block of RM 1431 on Saturday morning and died at the scene, police said.

