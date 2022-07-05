Cedar Park Police have faster online system to report nonviolent crimes

The Cedar Park Police Department have created a new online reporting system for the public to file complaints about nonviolent crimes.

The new system was designed to make filing police reports easier and more efficient for the public, according to a police news release.

The crimes that can be reported on the system include theft, fraud and other property crimes, the release said. To file a report online, visit bit.ly/3NMvQfF and click on the “Contact Us” tab. The next step is to click on File a Police Report.

People will be able to view a list of offenses that are eligible to report online.

Cedar Park police have a new online reporting system for non-violent crimes.

"It is important for you to carefully read each description and make sure you include all required documents," the release said. Receipts, photos or the Police Department's financial crimes fraud packet may be needed for the investigation.

READ: Police: Man killed while walking on sidewalk with wife when pickup hit him

When the report is created, a case number will be assigned and the report then goes through the department’s records system before being assigned to the appropriate unit for investigation, according to the release.

People can also call the Cedar Park Police Department’s non-emergency number at 512-260-4600 ext. 0 to request to meet with an officer to file a report in person.

The public also can file a report at the front desk of the department headquarters at 911 Quest Parkway in Cedar Park.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cedar Park Police have new faster system to report nonviolent crimes