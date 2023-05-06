Cedar Park police officer Keco Motton charged with sexual assault

A Cedar Park police officer has been charged with sexual assault, officials said.

The Texas Rangers arrested officer Keco Motton on Friday, according to a police news release. They arrested him after the victim came forward and made an allegation to police on Thursday, the release said.

He had been with the department for 10 years. The police did not provide details about the assault. The release said Motton is no longer employed by the Cedar Park Police Department.

Cedar Park police immediately contacted the Williamson County district attorney's office and the Texas Rangers' office to do an independent investigation, the release said.

“We take allegations of sexual assault seriously and support all victims of crime,” said Police Chief Mike Harmon. “It is alarming when those allegations involve a law enforcement officer. We expect our officers to set an example and uphold our guiding values of community, empathy, accountability and honor. The alleged actions of this individual, as described in the arrest affidavit, are contrary to our values."

