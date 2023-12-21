Cedar Point must turn over park police records to media, Ohio Supreme Court says

The Cedar Point Police Department must turn over records about an injury near the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster in 2021 and reports of sexual misconduct over a five-year period, the Ohio Supreme Court said.

In a unanimous ruling, the court decided that the amusement park's police force functions as a public office and its officers report to the Sandusky city manager. So, the department must follow Ohio's open records laws.

Ohio TV stations made public records requests for the roller coaster accident as well as sexual misconduct reports between 2017 and 2022 but the park questioned whether it was required to respond, and it did not provide the documents.

In July 2022, the three stations sued and asked the Supreme Court to force Cedar Point to provide the records.

Cedar Fair, the park's parent company, must pay the TV stations' court costs but does not have to pay for damages or attorney fees.

In a similar case in 2015, the court ruled that Otterbein University's police force had to provide public records in response to a student newspaper's request.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Court ruling: Cedar Point must turn over police records to media