Cedar Point set to hire 7,000 employees starts today

*Attached video: Cedar Fair, Six Flags to officially merge

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is set to hire 7,000 new employees in February to prepare for the 2024 summer season that begins in May.

Cleveland APL’s longest resident finally has a ‘loving’ home after 10 months at shelter

According to a press release from Cedar Point, the park plans to fill the majority of its open positions during a week-long hiring event held from Feb. 17-24.

The event will be both online and in person at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center in Sandusky. From 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The park is looking to hire for positions including:

Ride operators

Food and Beverage

Lifeguards and Aquatics

Security

Hotels

Maintenance

Behind-the-scenes roles and many more

“Our associates are key to delivering memorable experiences for our guests from all over the world,” Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point Carrie Boldman said. “Whether they’re working a front-line position interacting with guests or managing backstage operations, there’s an opportunity to play an important role in making people happy.”

Why local EMA says you should stock up on food, fuel & water ahead of eclipse

Hourly pay ranges from $13 – $17 for those who are 16 and older, according to the release.

Click here for more details on the hiring process at Cedar Point.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.