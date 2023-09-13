Cedar Rapids man gets six years for threats, attacking courthouse with flare guns

A Cedar Rapids man who attacked a federal courthouse with flare guns three years ago has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

John Miller, 42, sent a threatening, partially incoherent Facebook message on Nov. 19, 2020, to a federal prosecutor that also mentioned several other officials, including a judge. That same day, he approached the Cedar Rapids federal district courthouse and fired two flares at it from across the street. One flare started a small fire on a traffic barrier outside the building.

Miller admitted to sending the message and firing the flares after his arrest, but was found not competent to stand trial. It took more than two years to get him evaluated and treated by the Bureau of Prisons, and he finally pleaded guilty in April to several threats charges.

This still image from a surveillance video shows a man, whom police believe to be John Miller, approaching the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids and wielding a pair of flare guns on Nov. 20. A flare shot at the courthouse ignited a traffic barrier outside the building.

Prior to Miller's sentencing on Sept. 7, his attorney argued he should be given a below-guidelines term of time served in light of his "severe mental health problems." According to court filings, one examiner found that Miller was “unable to appreciate the nature and quality or the wrongfulness of his actions" at the time they occurred, and at one point prior to his plea Miller had intended to raise an insanity defense at trial.

Instead, Judge. C.J. Williams sentenced Miller to 77 months in prison, with an additional three years afterward of supervised release.

Did delays in treatment violate his rights?

In June 2022, Miller's lawyer moved to dismiss his case due to the repeated delays in getting him evaluated and treated. Although the court ordered in January 2021 that he be evaluated within 45 days, but it was not until August 2021 that the Bureau of Prisons filed its report finding him not competent. Even then, the bureau did not schedule Miller for treatment until August 2022, a full year later.

"The government cannot detain an incompetent defendant for an indeterminate amount of time," attorney Brad Hansen wrote, arguing that a statutory four-month deadline for treatment should include time spent waiting to begin treatment.

Williams refused to dismiss the case, finding that the law in question only limits the amount of time a defendant can be hospitalized, and that there was no injustice in being put on a wait list.

"To the contrary, not dismissing indictments because of logistical issues is what justice demands," Williams wrote. "(Miller) faces serious charges here, and to dismiss those charges because of a delay outside either party’s control is not in the best interest of the public. It is not difficult to see why the proper solution to a logistical issue is not simply to let the accused go."

A federal appellate court declined to reverse Williams' decision. Hansen declined to comment on the case.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa man who attacked courthouse with flare guns sentenced to prison